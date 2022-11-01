MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. European countries are tired of the ungrateful behavior of Ukrainian refugees, writes the Polish edition Dziennik Polityczny.

The author of the article, Marek Galash, listed the main claims against the newcomers. According to him, the opportunity to “conquer Europe” is mostly used not by those who urgently need help, but by those who want to make a profit.

October 28, 19:06 Estonian Interior Ministry proposes to strengthen control over refugees from Ukraine

“First of all, these are those who have long hatched a plan to move to a permanent place of residence in Western Europe, but either there was no money for this expensive undertaking, or he was afraid that the Ukrainian medieval mentality would hardly be tolerated in any country of the civilized West. <...> Refugees should not have been expected to work for the economies of their host countries, pay taxes and behave according to the law in exchange for acceptance and benefits. From the very first days of their stay, it became clear that Ukrainians do not use even the simplest words of gratitude,” Galash said indignantly.

He stressed that with the arrival of Ukrainians in Poland alone, the number of violent crimes increased.

“The removal of things and furniture from the owners’ apartments, robberies on highways and parking lots, beatings for the purpose of robbery, demonstrative disregard for national traditions and customs, destruction of architectural monuments, murders – this is not a complete list of offenses of “grateful” refugees in Poland. And this is after all what our country has done for Ukraine and its people in the difficult conditions of the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions and on the threshold of a harsh winter,” the author writes.

Galash said that, in addition, many Ukrainian refugees are trying to make their host states not hospitable enough, trying to get even more indulgences from them and the opportunity to leave for Ukraine and then return to Europe again without losing benefits.

October 20, 13:06Tourism A hotel in which Ukrainian refugees lived burned down in Germany

“But now it’s time for reckoning. Recently, the media are increasingly full of tearful interviews with so-called refugees who were deceived and left with nothing by greedy Poland (Germany, France, Great Britain). Refugees in Poland demand that the documents guaranteeing social benefits be invalidated. According According to the law, Ukrainians who arrived after February of this year are allowed to leave Poland for no more than a month, but some of them immediately lost their PESEL number after a few days of staying abroad, Gazeta Wyborcza reports, referring to the “unfortunate victim of the Polish regime,” the author recalled.

Finally, Galash demanded that the Polish customs services conduct a thorough check at the border in order to allow only those Ukrainians who really need to move into the country, and those who do not want to “rent out their apartments at fabulous prices and fly away to seek a better life and additional profit in Europe.”

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian refugees living in hotels on the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria are preparing a protest in connection with the expiration of the program and the uncertainty whether it will be continued. Some of them therefore moved to neighboring Romania, where the program of assistance to Ukrainian citizens is valid until June 2023.