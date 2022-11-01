World

In the Kyiv region, about 20 thousand subscribers were left without electricity

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. About 20,000 subscribers in the Kyiv region remain without electricity after damage to the energy infrastructure, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba.
“In the Kyiv region, about 20,000 subscribers are left without power supply. Our power engineers work around the clock and do the incredible. At 6.15 (7.15 Moscow time) planned stabilization outages began in the region,” Kuleba wrote in his Telegram channel.
In some areas of Kyiv lost power and water

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand.
As President Vladimir Putin has said, the explosion on the bridge put Kyiv on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and “it is simply impossible to leave such crimes unanswered.”
Attacks are being made on energy, defense, military command and communications facilities across the country, from Kharkiv and Kyiv to Lvov and Ivano-Frankivsk, causing large-scale power outages.
More than 40,000 families were left without water in Ukrainian Marganets

