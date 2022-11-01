World

Arab countries under the guidance of Algeria prepare for Summit | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra declared on Sunday that his country receiving the presidency of the Arab Summit from Tunisia counts on the help of the other members to promote a new joint approach in Arab action.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN reports 118 Palestinians killed by Israel in West Bank

In his speech, the Algerian official expressed his gratitude to his counterparts for the consensus on the common agenda that since the Arab Summit they intend to discuss where the agreed results “will facilitate the work of the Arab leaders.”

The assistant secretary general of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, confirmed that the ministers who attended the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers of the Council of the Arab League reached “a consensus on all the issues that will be included in the agenda of the 31st Summit of the Arab League”.

“Finding a sustainable political agreement and restoring the rights of the Palestinian people are the path to peace,” said Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Al-Jarandi.

Meanwhile, Ramtane Lamamra referred that “the Palestinian cause is going through its most difficult stages today, amid the persistence of the occupier (the Israeli regime) in imposing a policy of faits accomplis.”

Likewise, Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Al-Jarandi urged that the Summit to be held in Algeria on November 1 and 2 represents “a starting point to resolve the crises in the countries of the region.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In the Kyiv region, about 20 thousand subscribers were left without electricity

19 mins ago

Baltic Pipe gas pipeline terminal put into operation in Denmark

46 mins ago

In Afghanistan, the Taliban created a women’s unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

1 hour ago

Ex-ambassador of Ukraine called the Evangelical Church of Germany ministers of Judas

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.