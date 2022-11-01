Arab countries under the guidance of Algeria prepare for Summit | News

Report This Content

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra declared on Sunday that his country receiving the presidency of the Arab Summit from Tunisia counts on the help of the other members to promote a new joint approach in Arab action.

In his speech, the Algerian official expressed his gratitude to his counterparts for the consensus on the common agenda that since the Arab Summit they intend to discuss where the agreed results “will facilitate the work of the Arab leaders.”

The assistant secretary general of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, confirmed that the ministers who attended the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers of the Council of the Arab League reached “a consensus on all the issues that will be included in the agenda of the 31st Summit of the Arab League”.

“Finding a sustainable political agreement and restoring the rights of the Palestinian people are the path to peace,” said Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Al-Jarandi.

Meanwhile, Ramtane Lamamra referred that “the Palestinian cause is going through its most difficult stages today, amid the persistence of the occupier (the Israeli regime) in imposing a policy of faits accomplis.”

Likewise, Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Al-Jarandi urged that the Summit to be held in Algeria on November 1 and 2 represents “a starting point to resolve the crises in the countries of the region.”

