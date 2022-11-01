Baltic Pipe gas pipeline terminal put into operation in Denmark

MURMANSK, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The gas receiving terminal of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline at Nybro in West Jutland in Denmark has been put into operation while it will operate at half its declared capacity, Energinet said in a statement.

“The Baltic Pipe project was launched on Tuesday, November 1. The receiving terminal in Nybro was put into operation. So far, half of the total capacity (6700 MWh / h),” the message says.

As explained by the company, the launch of the terminal is an important milestone, which means that Norwegian gas is now supplied to the new Baltic Pipe gas pipeline and can be supplied to Poland through the Danish gas system.

Part of Baltic Pipe was supposed to start operation on October 1, but Energinet notified the gas market three times that the commissioning was postponed. However, since October 1, Poland has been receiving gas through a new gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, including from the rest of the European gas system and from the Danish part of the North Sea.

“It is a huge relief for us that we were able to launch the Nyboru plant. Many colleagues inside and outside Energinet fought to succeed, and we are very sorry that we could not meet the stated deadlines,” the director of international relations is quoted in the message. Torben Brabu.

It is noted that the reception terminal in Nybro is a complex facility, and serious technical problems have arisen here, including with IT systems and control and security systems. As previously reported, the full commissioning of the Nybro terminal will take place later in 2022.

The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, laid between Norway and the rest of Europe through Denmark, was opened at the end of September. The total capacity of Baltic Pipe is 10 billion cubic meters per year. And, in particular, the Polish government has already stated that the republic plans to replace Russian gas with gas supplies via the Baltic Pipe.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over the situation in Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the West’s idea to limit prices for Russian energy resources, said that Russia would not supply anything abroad if this would be contrary to its own interests.