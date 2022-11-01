Ex-ambassador of Ukraine called the Evangelical Church of Germany ministers of Judas

BERLIN, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The infamous ex-Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk The infamous ex-Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk named Evangelical Church of Germany by “servants of Judas” for its calls for negotiations on a truce in Ukraine.

The Evangelical Church of Germany issued a call on Monday for peace talks in Ukraine.

October 28, 16:46 Melnik insulted the German MP on Twitter

“An endless war cannot be an alternative to a just peace. War should never replace politics … Therefore, do not neglect negotiations,” Annette Kurshus, chairman of the council of the church, said in her sermon on Reformation Day on Monday, her words are quoted on the website of the Evangelical Church of Germany .

Kurshus added that peace could ultimately only be achieved through negotiations. According to her, negotiations aimed at a ceasefire are now far away, but they are all the more necessary now.

The ex-Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Melnyk commented on this statement, calling the Evangelical Church of Germany “servants of Judas.”

“Your hypocritical betrayal of the Ukrainian people, we will never forgive you, servants of Judas,” Melnyk wrote on his Twitter, referring to the Evangelical Church of Germany.

He later added that “Martin Luther would have turned over in his grave if he had seen the loss of reality and heartlessness of today’s – morally very exhausted – Evangelical Church in Germany.”

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.