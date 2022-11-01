They report an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 near Tonga, in the Pacific | News

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported an earthquake of magnitude 5.2, near the Kingdom of Tonga, in the Pacific Ocean.

The entity located the telluric movement 220 kilometers north of the city of Neiafu, the second most populous in the Kingdom of Tonga, and its depth was 100 kilometers.

So far, the authorities of Tonga, where about 4,300 people live, have not reported material damage or loss of human life, and have not issued a tsunami warning.

The Kingdom of Tonga is located in Oceania, in a seismically active region of the planet, known as the Ring of Fire, which is why it is regularly shaken by strong earthquakes.

At the beginning of 2022, two weeks after part of that territory was devastated by an underwater volcanic eruption that gave rise to a tsunami, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 took place.

According to experts, the event is considered the largest volcanic eruption on the planet in the last thirty years.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



