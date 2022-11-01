US and EU increase military aid to Moldova

CHISINAU, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The US and the EU have increased military aid to Moldova without violating its neutrality, US Ambassador to Chisinau Kent Logsdon said.

“The United States, the EU and other partners, we have all increased assistance to Moldova, especially in the military sphere. We think, we analyze what it means to maintain your constitutional neutrality in the most appropriate way. There are many gaps and problems, because no one has looked at the military aspects, we we will work with you in this area,” Logsdon said on the air of the Pro TV channel.

Yesterday, 18:34 Russian embassy employee in Chisinau declared persona non grata

According to him, Washington is ready to consider the requests of the Moldovan authorities for the provision of military equipment, but so far this topic has not been discussed. He added that the United States is monitoring the development of the situation in the region.

“We have no signs that there are plans for a Russian military attack on the territory of Moldova, and this is good,” the ambassador stressed.

Earlier, representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Moldova stated that they would like to strengthen the country’s defense capability and acquire the necessary weapons for this. In particular, Defense Minister Anatoly Nosatiy spoke about the need to create an air defense system, but the country now does not have the funds for this.

According to the constitution of Moldova, the republic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with NATO within the framework of an individual partnership plan. The information center of the alliance operates in the capital of Moldova. In December 2017, a NATO liaison office was opened in Chisinau. Public opinion polls show that more than 60% of the republic’s population is against joining NATO.