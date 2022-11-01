World

Turkish special services eliminated one of the leaders of the PKK

ANKARA, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has eliminated one of the leaders of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) Ersin Shahin, RIA Novosti was told in the security structures.
“One of the leaders of the Syrian wing of the terrorist organization PKK – YPG Ersin Shahin with the call sign “Serdem Pir-Serhat Haroun”, who was engaged in subversive activities and organizing attacks, was liquidated,” the source said.
The armed conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party began in Turkey in 1984 and resumed in 2015. In northern Iraq, there are PKK bases against which the Turkish Armed Forces conduct air and ground operations. The Turkish military presence in the Zlikan camp northeast of Mosul has long been a source of controversy between Baghdad and Ankara, which justifies the presence as a need to fight the banned PKK in Turkey.
