The media said the United States lags behind China in a key industry

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The US cannot compete with the Chinese battery industry due to problems with the production of electric vehicles and components for them, columnist Anjani Trivedi wrote in an article for Bloomberg.
The journalist recalled that in October, the administration of President Joe Biden allocated $ 2.8 billion for projects to expand domestic production of batteries for electric vehicles and equipment for electrical grids. In her opinion, this money was distributed incorrectly, sending most of it to less important areas.
The publicist explained that the question remains where the States will receive raw materials for batteries. Another problem with Biden’s policy, the columnist says, is investing in “well-paying” jobs with a reserve for the growth of the battery industry, which cannot be guaranteed.

“If these projects are not developed or commercially viable, how will they generate employment?” Trivedi said.

She estimates that the US has failed to achieve leadership in green sectors and technologies and outpace China, despite the $90 billion in clean energy spending in 2009 by the Obama administration.
“Now it is no longer about competition between America and China, the world‘s largest market for electric vehicles and a battery manufacturer. Now it is about US industrial policy against itself,” the observer concluded.
The author of the article pointed out that, in contrast to the failures of Washington, a focused policy in the automotive sector and a well-developed supply chain have made Beijing a powerful player on the world stage.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

