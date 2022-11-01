Death toll from India bridge collapse rises to 141 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least 141 people were killed when a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the central government reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bridge collapse in India leaves at least 60 dead

More than 177 people have been rescued so far, authorities said, while several remain missing.

Police, military and disaster response teams have been deployed and the rescue effort continues in the town of Morbi.

Not just extremely sad on bridge collapse in #Morbi but also very angry. Because it was a tragedy in waiting

For some time now, bridge collapse, roads caving in, dams breaching is happening quite often

It’s corruption, nothing else.

Just see some news from past few months:

1/n pic.twitter.com/yT4QCZvvZn

— Gurdeep Singh Sappal (@gurdeepsappal)

October 30, 2022

More than 200 people have worked throughout the night in rescue and search efforts along the Machchhu River.

140 dead in the bridge collapse in Gujarat. Human lives are damned when the only objective is to stay in power and enable the billionaires.

– Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub)

October 31, 2022

The accident occurred on Sunday at approximately 6:30 p.m. (local time) when the cables of the suspension bridge on which hundreds of people were walking began to give way until the structure collapsed.

Authorities said about 500 people were on the bridge celebrating a festival when the cables holding the structure gave way.

Upon learning of the collapse of the bridge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation for the families of the victims and those injured in the accident.

P.M @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected.

— PMO India (@PMOIndia)

October 30, 2022

Modi called for the mobilization of rescue teams and requested that the situation be closely and continuously monitored.

More than 30 rescue groups, including Navy divers, Army medics, the Coast Guard, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), participated in the operations.

Videos posted on social media showed people hanging from the wreckage in the dark and trying to swim to shore to safety.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report