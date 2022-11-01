Minsk banned investors from unfriendly countries from business reorganization

MINSK, November 1 – RIA Novosti. By his decree, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expanded restrictions on legal entities and individuals from unfriendly countries that are investors in more than 190 Belarusian organizations, prohibiting them from reorganizing their business and exiting it, follows from a document published on the National Legal Portal of the country.

In July, the government of Belarus published a list of 190 companies operating in various sectors of the republic’s economy. Investors from unfriendly countries were prohibited from alienating shares and shares of such companies. Subsequently, the list has expanded somewhat.

“The reorganization of a legal entity of the Republic of Belarus included in the list … as well as the exit from such a legal entity of a participant who is a person from a foreign state, committing unfriendly actions against Belarusian legal entities and individuals, is prohibited,” the decree says.

It is noted that the state registration of a legal entity created as a result of such a reorganization is also prohibited.

Relations between Belarus and Western countries deteriorated sharply after the presidential elections in 2020, which provoked unauthorized mass protests, which, among other things, were suppressed by law enforcement officers with the help of special equipment and special equipment. Western countries and a number of other states that supported their decisions gradually imposed sanctions against Belarusian officials and enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and violations of human rights. A new phase of expanding Western sanctions against Belarus occurred due to Minsk’s support for the Russian military special operation in Ukraine, which began on February 24.