Zas discussed the conflict between Baku and Yerevan in Minsk

MINSK, November 1 – RIA Novosti. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said that he discussed with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday in Minsk the organization’s possible steps to stabilize the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

“The conversation (with Lukashenka – ed.) primarily concerned the situation in the CSTO area of ​​responsibility. I informed the head of state in more detail about the results of the work of the CSTO mission, which, on behalf of the Collective Security Council, worked in Armenia. At the last summit of heads of state, which was held online last week, proposals were discussed on the results of the mission. The conversation is not over, now these proposals are being finalized. This topic will be discussed, including at the upcoming Collective Security Council (expected in November – ed.),” Zas told reporters after a meeting with Lukashenko.

According to him, “considerable attention was paid to the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and possible steps taken by the CSTO in the interests of stabilizing the situation and reaching peace agreements.”

Zas added that the conversation with the President of Belarus about the situation in the CSTO area of ​​responsibility took place on the eve of the upcoming CSTO summit.

In general, he noted that the conversation with Lukashenka was lengthy and frank. “I am grateful to the president for such frankness. Such a direct approach, honest and frank, was demonstrated during the last summit of heads of state last week, and, I think, is duly appreciated in our states,” the Secretary General added.

On the night of September 13, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accused each other of starting the aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military fired at the border areas of Armenia – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran) using artillery and drones. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed to a ceasefire. As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council Grigory Karasin told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between the Russian president and the Armenian prime minister and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The Collective Security Council of the CSTO reached an agreement to send a mission to Armenia headed by the Secretary General of the organization.

Last Friday, a meeting of the leaders of the CSTO countries took place via video link, at which the results of the mission were considered. As a result of the summit, Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Yuri Ambrazevich said that the meeting of the leaders of the CSTO countries will take place at the end of November, and the discussion of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will continue.