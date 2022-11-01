Moldova imposed sanctions against businessmen Shor and Plahotniuc

CHISINAU, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The Commission for The Commission for Emergency Situations of Moldova has decided to support US sanctions against businessmen Vladimir Plahotniuc and Ilan Shor, their activities will be carefully checked, the press service of the government said.

The US Treasury last week announced new sanctions against citizens and companies from Russia, the list includes oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc with Moldovan citizenship and the leader of the Shor party, Ilan Shor, along with their political formation.

“The Commission on Emergency Management has made a number of decisions shifting the effect of sanctions imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury. Higher precautions will be applied to accountable persons regarding transactions that are not consistent with the daily activities of persons subject to sanctions, as well as persons suspected of having links with them,” the message posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers reads.

The information and security service of the republic may exclude a person from the sanctions list if the reasons and conditions for which he was included in this list are eliminated, or if circumstances arise related to the highest interests of the state.

The Commission ruled that sanctioned individuals will need to refrain from transactions, including those related to the payment of dividends, the disposal of real estate, movable property and securities. At the same time, the Service for Prevention and Combating Money Laundering makes decisions to terminate operations with goods, including financial assets, shares in the authorized capital of legal entities, and register rights to them for up to 30 business days.

Plahotniuc is an ex-deputy and one of the richest businessmen in Moldova. In November 2017, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested Plahotniuc in absentia and put him on the international wanted list for attempted murder. In February 2019, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the police had stopped the activities of the international criminal community, which in 2013-2014 brought more than 37 billion rubles out of Russia. In April 2020, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation indicted in absentia the Moldovan politician Renato Usatii in the case of the withdrawal of 500 billion rubles from Russia together with Plahotniuc. In his homeland, Plahotniuc is accused of money laundering, fraud and illegal enrichment, as well as the withdrawal of a billion dollars from the country’s banking system, the oligarch illegally left Moldova in June 2019. The court in Chisinau issued several times a warrant for Plahotniuc’s arrest in absentia, the Moldovan prosecutor’s office insists on his extradition to his homeland.

Shor is a businessman and husband of the famous Russian singer Jasmine. In June 2017, he was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison due to participation in the case of bank fraud, Shor appealed the verdict, he was forbidden to leave the territory of Moldova. After the February 2019 elections, he, as the head of the Shor party, became a deputy, and then left the country, after which he was stripped of his parliamentary immunity. The prosecutor’s office opened three criminal cases in connection with the departure of the politician, he was put on the international wanted list. Despite this, during the early parliamentary elections in July 2021, Shor again became an MP and returned immunity. At the end of May, at the initiative of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Shor was again deprived of immunity due to suspicions of money laundering and fraud on an especially large scale.