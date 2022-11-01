Death toll from storm Paeng in the Philippines rises to 98 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The death toll caused by tropical storm Paeng (or Nalgae) in the Philippines rose to 98 in the last few hours, according to an updated report from the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (Ndrrmc, for its acronym in English). .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Death toll from storm Nalgae in the Philippines rises to 72

The report published this Monday ensures that more than half of the deceased belong to the autonomous region of Bangsamoro, in the southwest of the country, and that 58 of them are already confirmed, while the other 40 are still being validated.

Likewise, it confirms that 63 people are still missing, mainly due to the floods and landslides that affect a large part of the archipelago’s geography.

BREAKING: Umabot na sa 98 ang naitalang nasawi dahil sa pananalasa ng bagyong #PaengPHayon sa pinakahuling ulat mula sa NDRRMC.

Karamihan ay galing sa BARMM at Western Visayas na nakaranas ng matitinding pagbaha. pic.twitter.com/sMZU60YkSU

— ScienceKonek (@sciencekonek)

October 31, 2022

Civil authorities report that some 105,000 citizens remain evacuated and 590,000 families have been affected, for a total of approximately 1,900,000 people who have suffered vital alterations due to the storm.

As a result of the direct hit, 69 people were injured and 757,000,000 pesos ($13,000,000) worth of structures were damaged.

Day 2 of the interagency efforts to assess the aftermath of #PaengPH #buttocks in BARMM

ATM:��Brgy Kusiong, Datu Odin Sinsuat

Damages to roads & infrastructure make access to food a challenge- crucial in ensuring food security after emergencies ��

�� WFP/Maria Roxanne Nicolas pic.twitter.com/e846Mv5Qoj

— World Food Program Philippines (@WFP_Philippines)

October 31, 2022

Tropical storm Paeng hit that country over the weekend with Category 3, maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 160 kilometers per hour, although the weather report calls for caution, as it warns that the atmospheric phenomenon is it reintensifies during its passage through the western sea and another similar one approaches from the southeast.

The Ndrrmc insists that the authorities carry out intense search and rescue work to recover the bodies, locate citizens and evacuate families in vulnerable situations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report