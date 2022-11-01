Russia calls for ending conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan | News

Report This Content

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated on Monday the need to end the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, disputes that have been going on for decades and revolve around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In this sense, the Russian Head of State spoke with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinián, in relation to the possibilities of achieving a lasting peace between that country and Azerbaijan, in the Russian city of Sochi, prior to the holding of a summit with the Azerbaijani president, Ilhan Aliyev.

“This conflict has been going on for decades, that’s why it has to end at some point,” the president said during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He further added that Armenia considers acceptable the approaches to the Nagorno-Karabakh region proposed by the Russian project for establishing relations between Yerevan and Baku.

“We have a lot of ties with both Yerevan and Baku and you can’t not take this into account, obviously we are all in quite a difficult situation, but we can’t stay away from the problems of countries close to Russia and we are always ready to contribute to their peaceful solution,” Putin complied.

Thus, after finishing the conversation with Pashinián, the Russian president will hold negotiations with his counterpart from Azerbaijan, after which the three leaders will discuss how to achieve a lasting peace in the conflict that both nations have faced for 34 years. South Caucasus.

Agree joint statement on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

In another order, during a trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin; Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed on a joint statement on the conflict around the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Thus, the Russian high command specified that Russia will do everything possible to reach a final agreement, stating that both Armenia and Azerbaijan have demonstrated their ability to reach an understanding about their future.

“Today’s discussion suggests that we can also negotiate the future of all our countries, when I say all our countries, I mean Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and all the countries in the region, because all the peoples living in these territories are interested in normalizing relations,” Putin added.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



