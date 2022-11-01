South Korea and the US carry out aerial military tests | News

US and South Korean forces kicked off their large-scale, five-day joint air exercises on Monday amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Some 240 aircraft take part in the exercises. South Korea deployed some 140 aircraft, including F-35A stealth fighters and F-15K and KF-16 jets, while US warplanes, as well as KC-135 tankers and large reconnaissance aircraft altitude U-2.

The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea, General Kim Seung-kyum, has called this Monday for a “fully prepared posture” against possible threats from North Korea.

Kim was inspecting a key command post for air operations amid major joint air exercises with the United States underway.

The combined air drills were first held in 2015 and then suspended by then-President Moon Jae-in’s administration in 2018 as part of a drive for inter-Korean reconciliation.

On this occasion, the Australian Air Force is also participating in the exercises.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen further following South Korea’s recent military exercises and North Korea’s missile tests.

On Friday, Pyongyang launched another “unspecified” ballistic missile just as South Korea was about to wrap up its annual 12-day Hoguk field training exercise, local media reported, citing a military statement.

