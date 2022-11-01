Wheat prices rise after Russia suspended grain deal | News

World

Wheat prices rise after Russia suspended grain deal

The prices of wheat and corn rose this Monday by 7.7% and 2.8%, respectively, after Russia indefinitely suspended its participation in the agreement negotiated by the United Nations (UN) and Türkiye on Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, the agreement, set to expire on November 19, was suspended after the Russian government denounced a terrorist attack against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships involved in guaranteeing security. of the grain broker.

It is worth mentioning that the Joint Coordination Center of the UN and Turkey in Istanbul indicated that until October 24, the agreement allowed the export of more than 8.5 million tons of grains and other Ukrainian foods.

Likewise, Peskov specified that Russia is willing to compensate for the volumes of grain that will not reach the market after leaving the food pact, stressing that Ukraine sabotaged the agreement and made it too risky to comply with its provisions.

“At the moment, we can only guarantee Russia’s willingness to compensate at its own expense for the volumes of grain that are lost,” he said.

It should be remembered that the agreement was signed on July 22, by Russia, Turkey and the UN to unblock the export of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine in the midst of hostilities; while the representatives of the Ukrainian Government signed a similar document with Ankara and UN representatives.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

