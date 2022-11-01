Inflation in the eurozone sets a new record of 10.7% in October | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The year-on-year inflation rate in the eurozone reached 10.7 percent in October, which represents a new historical record, registering an increase of eight tenths compared to the previous month, according to a preliminary estimate by the community statistical office, the Eurostat.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Inflation in Denmark exceeds record of more than 40 years

This would be the first time that inflation exceeds 10 percent in the entire bloc, after it stood at 9.9 percent last September.

The Eurostat detailed that the main increase registered was in energy with a rate that reached 41.9 percent, after it was 40.7 percent in September.

Also, data from the statistical office stated that unprocessed food rose 15.4 percent, being 2.7 points more than last month.

On services, these presented an increase of 4.4 percent, while non-energy industrial goods 6 percent.

The most affected countries are the Baltics, which maintain inflation above 20 percent, with Estonia topping the list with 22.4 percent.

����️��Between the first half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, #gas prices increased in 23 of the 24 EU Member States.

Highest increases:

����Estonia (+154%)

����Lithuania (+110%)

����Bulgaria (+108%)

Decrease in:

����Hungary (-0.5%)

�� pic.twitter.com/4LHCJXJqfY

— EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat)

October 31, 2022

Eurostat maintains France as the least affected country with annual inflation for October at 7.1 percent. In turn, it estimates that the rate in Italy corresponds to 12.8 percent, the largest monthly increase.

Days earlier, the European Central Bank announced the third major rise in its interest rates, reaching 2 percent, estimating that “inflation remains too high and will remain above the 2 percent target for a prolonged version.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report