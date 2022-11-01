Death toll rises to 101 after storm Nalgae in the Philippines | News

Philippine authorities reported Monday that the death toll rose to 101 after Tropical Storm Nalgae passed over the weekend, while 66 people remain missing.

The latest report from the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, issued at 6:00 p.m. (local time), stated that they managed to determine the identity of 73 deceased and continue working to identify the other victims.

Of the total deaths, some 53 were registered in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (south), while the rest of the deaths were reported in nine regions of Luzon, the center of the country and the island of Mindanao (south).

Likewise, it reported dozens of wounded, 863,766 displaced persons and 106,075 preventive evacuations, which were distributed in 2,801 centers in 12 regions of the archipelago.

Nalgae affected more than 2 million people, damaged more than 58 million hectares of crops and caused electricity cuts in 280 municipalities, of which 38 percent have been restored. Drinking water service was interrupted in eight cities.

On the other hand, the day before, residents in the affected towns began cleaning work to remove the mud, cut branches of fallen trees and remove obstacles in the areas where the floods had subsided.

So far in 2022, the Philippines has been affected by 16 tropical cyclones, as its geographical location on the Pacific Ring of Fire favors the occurrence of these destructive atmospheric phenomena.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



