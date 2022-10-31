World

Minsk will repay the debt to the West in Belarusian rubles, Lukashenko said

MINSK, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Minsk will transfer payments on state debt to Western countries to special accounts in Belarusian rubles despite the refusal of the collective West from such a scheme, President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko said, receiving Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko with a report.
One of the topics of the report was the issue of repayment of public debt. The head of state asked how the situation in this area is developing.
“Especially in, as we call them, unfriendly countries, of which there are now many? currency from Belarus. Well, then we offered them the Belarusian ruble. They also refused. Therefore, there was my instruction that the debts must be paid, but we credit these payments in Belarusian rubles to separate accounts. They will ripen so that we can pay them off – for God’s sake. If they don’t ripen – well,” Sputnik Belarus quotes Alexander Lukashenko.
