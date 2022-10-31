The first ship was allowed to move along the route of the food deal

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The first ship was allowed to continue following the resumption of inspections under a “product deal”.

Earlier it was reported that the teams of Turkey and the UN resumed the inspection of ships according to the “product deal” after the Russian side withdrew from it.

11:40 Turkey and UN resume inspection of food deal ships

“A UN spokesman said the first ship has been cleared to continue moving … following the resumption of inspections under the Black Sea Grain Deal,” the Reuters website said.

The day before, Russia announced the suspension of participation in the UN grain deal, which ensured the export of products from Ukrainian ports. The reason for this decision was a terrorist attack in the waters of Sevastopol – with the help of UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they attacked ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships that were on the outer and inner roads of the base point.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the preparation of the attack and the training of military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of specialists from the UK. The attacked transport and infrastructure were used to operate a humanitarian route as part of a food deal.

Vladimir Putin pointed out in early September that the West exports most Ukrainian grain to its own states, and not to needy countries in Africa. In his opinion, it is worth discussing the restrictions on this route with the President of Turkey. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya reported that part of the food deal concerning the export of Russian food and fertilizers is not working.