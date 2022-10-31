World
The mayor of Chisinau accused the Moldovan authorities of unreasonable energy savings
CHISINAU, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The mayor of the Moldovan capital, Ion Ceban, after the decision of the authorities of the republic to turn off street lighting, criticized them for inexpedient energy savings and said that the Chisinau administration “will not save on the safety and health of people.”
Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis. Last week, the government, based on the decision of the National Emergency Commission, introduced a regime of austerity in electricity. For example, time intervals were determined for turning off street lighting in the evening and at night.
“In other cities, street lighting was not turned off. Only Chisinau plunged into darkness. This situation cannot but worry me. The central authorities save on the safety of Chisinau residents,” Cheban said on Monday during a meeting of city services and departments.
He noted that according to experts’ calculations, turning off street lighting in Chisinau for an hour brought savings of only 15,000 lei (about $775). “But we do not need to save this amount in a city with a population of about 1 million people. We will not save on the safety and health of people,” the mayor added.
The mayor ordered to urgently convene a meeting of the Chisinau Commission for Emergency Situations in order to prepare amendments to the earlier order of the central authorities to turn off street lighting.
Against the backdrop of the energy crisis in Moldova, opposition protests are taking place.
The demonstrators accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
