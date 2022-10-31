The mayor of Chisinau accused the Moldovan authorities of unreasonable energy savings

“In other cities, street lighting was not turned off. Only Chisinau plunged into darkness. This situation cannot but worry me. The central authorities save on the safety of Chisinau residents,” Cheban said on Monday during a meeting of city services and departments.

The demonstrators accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.