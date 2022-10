China to Maintain Continuity of Core Policy, Wang Yi Says

The CPC Congress was held in Beijing on October 16-22, and Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at its opening. The report noted that China has always adhered to the main objective of its foreign policy – to protect world peace and promote peaceful development, striving to build a community of common destiny for mankind, firmly pursues an independent peaceful foreign policy, always determines its position and policy, relying on the reliability of facts. , opposes any form of hegemonism and power politics, against interference in the internal politics of other countries and double standards, Beijing will never apply such a policy and engage in expansion.