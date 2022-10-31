World

China to Maintain Continuity of Core Policy, Wang Yi Says

BEIJING, Oct 31 – RIA Novosti. Beijing will continue to uphold world peace and promote common development, after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, the country will maintain the continuity and stability of its mainstream policies, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday.
“The Chinese party and government will maintain a high degree of continuity and stability in the main state policy,” said Wang Yi, quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
He also pointed out that the important message of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China held in Beijing to the outside world is that “China will stick to the main objective of its foreign policy of securing world peace and promoting common development.”
China, he said, “will continue to be guided by the state’s core policy of opening up to the outside world, promoting the overall progress of mankind through Chinese-style modernization, and opening up new opportunities to the world through China’s new development.”
The CPC Congress was held in Beijing on October 16-22, and Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at its opening. The report noted that China has always adhered to the main objective of its foreign policy – to protect world peace and promote peaceful development, striving to build a community of common destiny for mankind, firmly pursues an independent peaceful foreign policy, always determines its position and policy, relying on the reliability of facts. , opposes any form of hegemonism and power politics, against interference in the internal politics of other countries and double standards, Beijing will never apply such a policy and engage in expansion.
