China to Maintain Continuity of Core Policy, Wang Yi Says
BEIJING, Oct 31 – RIA Novosti. Beijing will continue to uphold world peace and promote common development, after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, the country will maintain the continuity and stability of its mainstream policies, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday.
“The Chinese party and government will maintain a high degree of continuity and stability in the main state policy,” said Wang Yi, quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
China opens up even more sectors for foreign investment
The CPC Congress was held in Beijing on October 16-22, and Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at its opening. The report noted that China has always adhered to the main objective of its foreign policy – to protect world peace and promote peaceful development, striving to build a community of common destiny for mankind, firmly pursues an independent peaceful foreign policy, always determines its position and policy, relying on the reliability of facts. , opposes any form of hegemonism and power politics, against interference in the internal politics of other countries and double standards, Beijing will never apply such a policy and engage in expansion.
Beijing ready to keep pace with the times together with Moscow, Chinese Foreign Ministry says
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
