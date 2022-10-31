12 vessels with grain left Ukrainian ports on Monday

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said that 12 ships left Ukrainian ports on Monday as part of a “grain deal”.

“Today, 12 ships left the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsky and Yuzhny with 354.2 thousand tons of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe,” the ministry said in a message on the social network Facebook*.

The UN, Ukraine and Turkey previously agreed on a plan for the movement of 14 vessels along the maritime humanitarian corridor for October 31: 12 coming from Ukraine and two arriving. The UN delegation informed Russia about this, the Joint Coordinating Center reported.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russia was suspending participation in the export of products from the ports of Ukraine due to the Kyiv terrorist attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships located in the waters of Sevastopol. According to the agency, the preparation of the attack and the training of the military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists.

* The activity of Meta (social networks Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.