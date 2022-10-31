Revolut co-founder renounces Russian citizenship, media reported

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Nikolai Storonsky, co-founder of the British fintech service Revolut, renounced Russian citizenship in order for the company to obtain a banking license in the UK, writes the Times newspaper.

Revolut chief renounced Russian citizenship as app payments company continues to seek UK banking license

September 26, 19:54 Putin gave Russian citizenship to 21 finalists of “Leaders of Russia”

It is clarified that Nikolai Storonsky Jr., co-founder and chief executive officer of a financial technology company, previously had British and Russian passports.

The Times explains that the London-based company is awaiting a decision on its application for a UK banking license, which it filed with the Financial Conduct Authority last year. Successful consideration of the application is expected to allow the company to access further funding.

The British fintech startup Revolut was launched in July 2015, its co-founders are Russian Nikolai Storonsky and Ukrainian citizen Vladislav Yatsenko.

As Forbes wrote back in April, some businessmen, including the founder of Telegram Pavel Durov, co-founder of the video game developer Playrix Igor Bukhman and co-founder of the Revolut digital bank Nick Storonsky ask not to be called citizens of the Russian Federation, focusing on foreign citizenship.