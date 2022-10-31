In Australia, a man died due to a stabbing

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. One person died, six were injured in Australia as a result of several cases of stabbing in the city of Melbourne, according to the 7News TV channel.

The chain of violent incidents began, allegedly at a service station in the Dandenong North area on Saturday at 10 p.m., when security cameras caught four people allegedly stealing a white Porsche.

October 28, 18:00Spread of coronavirus New vaccine-resistant strain of COVID-19 reaches Australia

According to him, the driver of the car received several stab wounds, his passenger managed to escape. The injured man is in “stable condition” at a local hospital.

The stolen Porsche was later found on the streets of Melbourne late at night. Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the incident.

On the same night, a fight broke out in a nightclub on King Street, where two young men were stabbed. Surveillance cameras recorded several people involved in the fight. According to an eyewitness, one of the wounded was stabbed in the back four or five times in front of everyone.

Early in the morning, an ambulance was called to Bourke Street after reports of another fight, after which two people with stab wounds were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of them died soon after.

Police arrested a 19-year-old young man at the scene of the fight.

October 28, 16:57 In Australia, a woman illegally settled in the house of a large family

“Last night we saw a number of groups, mostly young people, come to the city to commit violence,” Acting Police Commandant Troy Papworth was quoted as saying by 7News. According to him, neither the public nor the police “definitely will tolerate such cases.”

“We are trying to establish whether the participants (of the violence) know each other, but the investigation is only at an early stage. I am sure that we will soon establish the perpetrators,” the commandant emphasized.

According to the Australian Forensic Institute, stabbings account for 40% of all homicides in that country over the past 20 years. Most of the crimes on the grounds of “stabbing” occurs in the “ceremonial” Australian state of New South Wales, followed by Queensland and the state of Victoria, whose capital is Melbourne.