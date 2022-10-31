Media: in the US and the EU are discussing the imposition of sanctions against China following the example of Russia

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. US and EU officials are discussing the possibility of introducing export restrictions against China, using the experience of anti-Russian sanctions, Bloomberg reports citing its own sources.

According to the agency, such a proposal was made while building the agenda of the next high-level trade forum between the US and the EU, which will be held in early December.

“The Allies are cooperating to restrict exports to Moscow, and the Biden administration is exploring the possibility of using some of the same information-sharing and enforcement coordination techniques to enforce its own bilateral restrictions on exports to China,” a media source, who requested anonymity, explained.

While the EU is not inclined to consider applying the same approach to China as to Russia, since the circumstances are different, but one of the interlocutors of the agency stressed that some countries are offering to explore what goods can be used by Beijing to strengthen its military capabilities in order to embargo them. .

Some members, including Germany, have suggested that the bloc rethink its approach to China as Beijing becomes less of a partner or competitor and more of a rival.

Earlier in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Washington violated free trade rules by imposing a new export control regime for Beijing.

In early October, the US Department of Commerce listed 31 Chinese companies as untrustworthy in terms of supplying technology products. The agency explained that it could not, for reasons beyond its control, check the companies for “good faith” as the final recipient of high-tech exports.