Death toll from terrorist attack in Somalia rises to 100 | News

Death toll from terrorist attack in Somalia rises to 100

The Somali government reported this Sunday that the death toll from the explosion of two car bombs in the country’s capital rose to 100.

Terror attack kills at least 29 in Somalia

The Somali president, Hasan Sheikh Mohamud, indicated that the number of injured reached 300 and warned that the number of injured and dead could increase in the coming hours.

“The ruthless terrorists killed mothers. Some died with their children on their backs,” said police spokesman Sadik Dudishe.

Illaahay idin kii, Oktoober kale ma dhicidoonto. Dalka dagaal buu ku jiraa,oo saacadan aan idin la hadlayo dagaal baa socda. Geesiyaasha Ciidamada Qalabka Sida ayaa da jooga Khawaarijta. pic.twitter.com/a5XT4lbv97

— Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (@HassanSMohamud)

October 30, 2022

The two car bomb explosions occurred in the afternoon of Saturday on a street in the capital Mogadishu.

The explosions blew out windows of nearby buildings and sent shrapnel and clouds of smoke and dust into the air.

Today’s cruel & cowardly terrorist attack on innocent people by the morally bankrupt & criminal Al-Shabab group cannot discourage us, but will further strengthen our resolve to defeat them once & for all. Our government & brave people will continue to defend #Somalia against evil.

— Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (@HassanSMohamud)

October 29, 2022

The attack happened at the Zobe intersection where an attack took place on October 14, 2017 with a truck loaded with explosives that left 512 dead.

The Somali authorities usually blame members of the jihadist group Al Shabab, who periodically attack the capital and the main cities of Somalia, for this type of attack.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



