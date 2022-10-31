Deaths from cholera rise to 46 in Syria | News

Report This Content

Syrian health authorities reported this Sunday about two people killed by cholera in that country, bringing the total to 46 since the new outbreak of the disease broke out last September.

Syria rejects foreign military presence on its territory

According to a statement from the local Ministry of Health, the cumulative number of confirmed infections reaches 1,097 cases, concentrated mainly in Aleppo (658), Deir Ezzor (194), Hasakeh (75), Latakia (46), Raqa (38). and 11 in the capital, Damascus.

The deaths also behave in this proportion, analysts point out, with 39 deaths in the province of Aleppo, four in Hasakeh, two in Deir Ezzor and one in the city of Damascus.

#Syriamore than 1,000 confirmed cases of cholera in different parts of the #Syria. The Ministry of Health reports: total number of deaths from cholera 46, of which 39 of the deaths were reported in Aleppo province, 4 in Hasakeh, 2 in Deir Ezzor and 1 in Damascus. pic.twitter.com/48N6gRLfVP

— Hispanic Arab Friendship (@AAHArabe)

October 30, 2022

According to the report reviewed by news agencies in the region, deaths and seriously ill patients are on the rise due to the delay in seeking medical attention.

The #anger has reappeared this year in several countries such as #Haiti, #Syria and Lebanon where the virus has not been present for 30 years. Of the 29 nations that have reported cholera cases this year, 13 did not report positives in 2021

– Arturo Bolio (@ArturoBolio)

October 28, 2022

Likewise, the document refers to a constant epidemiological surveillance of the disease, the investigation of suspected cases, the taking of samples and preventive treatment for people who have been in contact with infected people.

The war that has affected Syria since 2011 has caused a deep degradation of the health system and medical services, with millions of displaced people under difficult living and health conditions, overcrowded in camps and without access to drinking water.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



