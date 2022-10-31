Lebanese President signs resignation of interim government | News

Report This Content

The President of the Lebanese Republic, Michel Aoun, announced this Sunday that he accepted the resignation of the internal government one day after the end of his mandate while the country is experiencing a severe political crisis.

The president affirmed in a speech from the Presidential Palace that this morning he sent a letter to Parliament “in compliance with my constitutional powers and I signed the decree of resignation of the Government.”

Similarly, he called an urgent parliamentary session to read his decree of dissolution in pursuit of the continuity of the Government when a power vacuum is evident.

اليوم صباحاً رسالة إلى مجلس النواب بحسب صلاحياتي الدستورية ووقعت استقالة الحكومة الحكومة

— General Michel Aoun (@General_Aoun)

October 30, 2022

At the same time, Aoun denounced the head of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salamé, for committing financial crimes that have “looted” the coffers of the country, meanwhile, he highlighted the impunity granted by the judiciary,

In this sense, the president specified that the judiciary “is not playing its role and the culprits are still out of court, perhaps because they are cronies of those in charge.”

القضاء لا بدوره ، ولا يزال المرتكبون خارج ولربّما لأنّهم من التابعين للقيمين على الحكم

— General Michel Aoun (@General_Aoun)

October 30, 2022

In turn, Aoun highlighted that during his administration it was possible to demarcate the southern maritime borders with Israel, which increased the oil capacity of the Middle Eastern nation.

Accordingly, he emphasized that the next government must take advantage of the economic advantages offered by oil resources in pursuit of the country’s development.

Crowds of supporters arrived at the Presidential Palace in Baabda to participate in President Aoun’s farewell day, a few hours after the end of six years as head of the Lebanese state.

According to local reports, members of the ruling Free Patriotic Current and supporters of President Aoun express support and carry slogans amid heavy security reinforcements in preparation for the exit ceremony from Baabda.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



