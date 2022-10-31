First Zulu king crowned in Durban, South Africa | News

Report This Content

The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced this Sunday that the new monarch Misuzulu kaZwelithini has been officially crowned in the South African city of Durban as the first Zulu king in 51 years, after a difficult succession process to lead the largest ethnic group in South Africa.

“As President of the Republic, I am here to deliver the certificate of recognition to His Majesty, King Misuzulu Zulu, I do so to fulfill the duty imposed on me by our Constitution, which affirms the role of our kings and queens,” Ramaphosa said. .

In this sense, the ceremony brought together thousands of people at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, a city in the east of the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa, with the coronation certificate being delivered to the king by the South African head of state.

This coronation will be the first in more than half a century and will take place after a year of succession disputes within the royal family.

It is worth noting that the 48-year-old monarch’s candidacy received the support of leading members of the royal family to succeed King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died last year at the age of 72 after a long illness due to diabetes.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Center in Durban for a gala dinner held in honor of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Earlier today, the President presented the King with a Certificate of Recognition. pic.twitter.com/7PJtcsC8OM

— Presidency | South Africa ���� (@PresidencyZA)

October 29, 2022

It should be remembered that the coronation follows several palace intrigues that erupted last Saturday when a faction of the Zulu royal family opposed to the rise of Prince Misuzulu decided to hold their own coronation ceremony for the benefit of Prince Simakade Zulu, eldest son of the late king, born out of wedlock.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



