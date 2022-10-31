Bridge collapse in India leaves at least 60 dead | News

Report This Content

At least 60 people died and several were injured this Sunday due to the collapse of a suspension bridge in the state of Gujarat, western India, local authorities and rescue groups reported.

“More than 60 people have died” after the collapse of the Morbi suspension bridge in the western state of Gujarat, although rescue operations continue, Gujarat Housing and Rural Development Minister Brijesh said in a statement to the media. Merge.

Hundreds of people fell into a river when the bridge collapsed on Sunday. More than 400 people were on the bridge in the city of Morbi at the time and plunged into the Machchhu River, local TV channel Zee News reported.

Relief and rescue operations continue in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The Morbi Suspension Bridge is an iconic structure in the region for pedestrian use, 1.25 meters wide and over 200 meters long. The historic infrastructure, more than a century old, was reopened to the public on October 26 after repair and renovation works.





