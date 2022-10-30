MOSCOW, October 30 – RIA Novosti. The United States should contribute to a negotiated settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, argues Hugh De Santis, a columnist for the American magazine The National Interest.

According to the author of the article, it is the White House that is able to put pressure on Kyiv in order to intensify the negotiation process that had stalled back in the spring.

“Washington and its allies must convince Zelensky to start negotiations to end the ongoing hostilities and recognize that the West has security interests outside of Ukraine,” De Santis said.

The author also noted that the erroneous “binary policy” of Joe Biden, in which the American president divides all the countries of the world into democracies and autocracies, hinders the realization of the need for negotiations with Moscow. Dialogue is also hampered by the US-familiar role of hegemon.

“Because Americans define the United States as a redeeming nation, they continue to expect it to set the rules in an increasingly multipolar world . In a changing world order that is no longer dominated by America, the United States must make difficult choices in such crises as in Ukraine,” said De Santis.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.