Typhoon in the Philippines affected more than 932 thousand people

MOSCOW, October 30 – RIA Novosti. More than 932,000 people have been affected by Typhoon Nalji (Nalgae, Filipino name – Paeng) in the Philippines, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

According to the published report, 48 people were killed, 40 more were injured, 22 are missing. At the same time, according to unconfirmed reports, the death of 72 people was reported.

More than 550 buildings were damaged, almost 160 were completely destroyed. Damage was caused to some infrastructure facilities, in particular, six airports and 78 seaports.