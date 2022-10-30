World

Typhoon in the Philippines affected more than 932 thousand people

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, October 30 – RIA Novosti. More than 932,000 people have been affected by Typhoon Nalji (Nalgae, Filipino name – Paeng) in the Philippines, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).
According to the published report, 48 people were killed, 40 more were injured, 22 are missing. At the same time, according to unconfirmed reports, the death of 72 people was reported.
More than 550 buildings were damaged, almost 160 were completely destroyed. Damage was caused to some infrastructure facilities, in particular, six airports and 78 seaports.
October 24, 12:59 Tourism

Plane skids off runway at Mactan Cebu Airport in the Philippines

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Italy delivered 20-30 self-propelled gun mounts to Kyiv, media reported

36 mins ago

Citizen of Kazakhstan dies during stampede in Seoul

52 mins ago

The State Duma accused three countries of disrupting the grain deal

1 hour ago

Acnur records millions affected by floods in Africa | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.