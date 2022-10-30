ROME, October 30 – RIA Novosti. The Italian government has donated “20 to 30” M109L self-propelled artillery mounts to Kyiv as part of the fifth and last military aid package to date, la Repubblica reports.

The publication listed some types of heavy weapons included in the previous support packages: among them M113 armored personnel carriers, six PzH 2000 heavy howitzers, two MLRS multiple launch rocket systems. PZH howitzers, as noted, will be sent to the Bakhmut area. The specific contents of the packages remain classified.

“The latest decree passed by the Draghi government has provided another heavy weaponry, older but highly valued by Ukrainians: M109L self-propelled howitzers. … In the last couple of weeks, several M109s have been filmed along the northern highways,” writes la Repubblica.

In the spring, Italy sent Fh70 howitzers to Ukraine, which are used in the Kharkov and Donetsk region. Lince armored vehicles are at the disposal of assault units operating in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

The supply of military aid, according to the newspaper, allowed the former government of Italy, headed by Mario Draghi, to get a significant political role in the international solution to the Ukrainian crisis. “Now the government of (Georgie) Meloni must decide whether or not to continue this line,” the newspaper writes.

Moscow previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.