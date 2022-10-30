Citizen of Kazakhstan dies during stampede in Seoul

ASTANA, October 30 – RIA Novosti. A Kazakh student died during a stampede in Seoul, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

“According to the information of the operational headquarters and the police of the city of Seoul, among the victims of the tragedy in the Itaewon area was a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, born in 1996, a native of the Aktobe region. She was a student of one of the universities of the Republic of Korea,” the report says.

08:39 Seoul stampede tragedy is South Korea’s worst since 2014

It is explained that Kazakhstani diplomats are in touch with the relatives of the deceased, provide all necessary assistance in processing documents and further sending the body to Kazakhstan.

A stampede tragedy in the Itaewon area, famous for Halloween parties, has left at least 151 people dead and 82 others injured. Among the dead were 97 women and 54 men. Among the victims – 22 foreigners, including three Russians. Seoul authorities have also received more than 3,700 missing persons reports. South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol declared national mourning until the end of November 5 in connection with the tragedy, which became the largest in terms of the number of victims for South Korea since 2014. Then, as a result of the crash of the Sewol ferry, 304 people died.