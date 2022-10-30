The State Duma accused three countries of disrupting the grain deal

SIMFEROPOL, 30 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet said that Ukraine, the United States and Great Britain are behind the failure of the grain deal.

“Behind the failure of the grain deal is the Kyiv regime and their curators in the person of the United States and Great Britain. The attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay, which ensure the security of the food route in the Black Sea, was a planned provocation. The grain deal is a vivid example of what is happening with terrorists and their sponsors cannot be negotiated. The failure of the grain deal suggests that today the West is headed by liars and cowards,” Sheremet told RIA Novosti.

According to him, most of the grain exported from Ukraine went to the needs of the EU countries.

“It is beneficial for the United States and Great Britain to disrupt the deal in order to further plunge the EU countries into a crisis. First, the energy one, by organizing the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, and now the food one,” the deputy said.

At the same time, Sheremet stressed that Russia is ready to provide poor countries with its own grain and fertilizers that really need supplies to survive.

Russia, as reported on Saturday in the Ministry of Defense, suspends participation in the export of products from the ports of Ukraine because of the terrorist attack in the waters of Sevastopol. Early in the morning of October 29, Kyiv attacked the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships that were on the outer and inner roadsteads of the Sevastopol base. The attacked ships and infrastructure were used to operate a humanitarian route for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin pointed out in early September that the West was exporting most Ukrainian grain to its own states, and not to needy countries in Africa. In his opinion, it is worth discussing the restrictions on this route with the President of Turkey. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya reported that part of the food deal concerning the export of Russian food and fertilizers is not working.

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev said on Saturday that Russia is ready to supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the next four months, as well as completely replace Ukrainian grain and supply all interested countries at affordable prices. The minister reminded that 150 million tons of grain have already been harvested in Russia this year, and the ministry estimates the export potential for the current season at more than 50 million tons.

Russia, taking into account the huge harvest in the country, is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain on the world market, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said later.