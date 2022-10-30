Acnur records millions affected by floods in Africa | News

Report This Content

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported this Friday that more than 3.4 million displaced people need urgent help after the recent floods that affected African countries such as Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Nigeria and Niger.

During a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, the entity‘s spokeswoman, Olga Sarrado, indicated that Nigeria faced the worst floods in a decade, leaving hundreds dead and more than 1.3 million displaced.

In addition, damage to crops and infrastructure has been recorded, affecting more than 2.8 million Nigerians.

“This situation is increasing the risks of diseases, such as cholera, malnutrition, but also protection risks since this area is affected (…) by a conflict and the presence of armed groups that increase the risks. that these populations suffer,” he said.

�� Millions face harm from flooding across West and Central Africa — a region where humanitarian operations are dangerously and chronically underfunded.

UNHCR appeals to donors for urgent support to our life-saving work in West and Central Africa. ➡️

— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees)

October 28, 2022

Regarding Chad, the official explained that the Government declared a state of emergency after the overflow of the Chari and Logone rivers, in the south of that nation, which caused the death of cattle and forced more than 90,000 people to take refuge in N’Djamena (capital ).

With regard to countries in the Central Sahel region, specifically Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, the UNHCR representative noted that there are about half a million people affected, more than one million hectares of crops were devastated.

“Aggravated climate impacts in the Sahel, in particular, have intensified drought and flooding, decreased crop production and contributed to a general deterioration in public services for one of the world‘s worst displacement crises,” Sarrado said.

He also specified that Cameroon has more than 63,000 affected by the flood in the districts of Kousseri, Zina, Makari, Blangoua and Logone Birni.

On the other hand, he warned that the so-called Horn of Africa is experiencing the worst drought in four decades and a threat of famine.





