EU urges Russia to reconsider suspension of participation in food deal

BRUSSELS, October 30 – RIA Novosti. The European Union calls on Russia to reconsider the decision to suspend participation in the “product deal”, The European Union calls on Russia to reconsider the decision to suspend participation in the “product deal”, declared Josep Borrell, head of EU diplomacy.

Russia, as reported on Saturday in the Ministry of Defense, suspends participation in the export of products from the ports of Ukraine because of the terrorist attack in the waters of Sevastopol. Early in the morning of October 29, Kyiv attacked the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships that were on the outer and inner roadsteads of the Sevastopol base. The attacked ships and infrastructure were used to operate a humanitarian route for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine.

“The EU calls on Russia to reverse its decision,” Borrell wrote on his Twitter page.

In Istanbul on July 22, multilateral agreements were signed on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Russia’s assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain. The deal, which was signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.

08:00 The West dreams of indemnities

Russian leader Vladimir Putin pointed out in early September that the West was exporting most Ukrainian grain to its own states, and not to needy countries in Africa. In his opinion, it is worth discussing the restrictions on this route with the President of Turkey. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya reported that part of the food deal concerning the export of Russian food and fertilizers is not working.

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev said on Saturday that Russia is ready to supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the next four months, as well as completely replace Ukrainian grain and supply all interested countries at affordable prices. The minister reminded that 150 million tons of grain have already been harvested in Russia this year, and the ministry estimates the export potential for the current season at more than 50 million tons.

Russia, taking into account the huge harvest in the country, is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain on the world market, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said later.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said earlier that it is unfair to condemn Russia for suspending the “product deal”, this was due to the reckless actions of the Ukrainian authorities.