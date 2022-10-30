DR Congo expels Rwandan ambassador

In July, after the activation of the militants of the M23 movement in the eastern part of the DR Congo, a summit was held in Angola. The republic accused Rwanda of supporting the rebels, the Rwandan side denied any connection with the group. Both countries accused each other of shelling border areas. At the summit, DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame agreed to de-escalate relations between the countries. The road map called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the M23 militants from their positions in the democratic republic, according to a statement from the office of the Congolese president. However, the M23 rebels said they did not consider themselves bound by the roadmap.