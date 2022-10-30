ROME, October 30 – RIA Novosti. The Italian Foreign Ministry is concerned about the situation with food after the decision of the Russian Federation on the “grocery deal”.

“It means taking away food from millions of people living in poverty,” Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper, commenting on the situation with the “grocery deal.”

Russia suspends participation in the export of products from the ports of Ukraine because of the terrorist attack in the waters of Sevastopol, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. On Saturday, early in the morning, Kyiv carried out a terrorist attack on ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships that were on the outer and inner roadsteads of the Sevastopol base. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the preparation of the terrorist attack and the training of military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov later said that it was unfair to condemn Russia for suspending the “product deal”, this was due to the reckless actions of the Ukrainian authorities.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin pointed out in early September that the West was exporting most Ukrainian grain to its own states, and not to needy countries in Africa. In his opinion, it is worth discussing the restrictions on this route with the President of Turkey. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya reported that part of the food deal concerning the export of Russian food and fertilizers is not working.

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev said on Saturday that Russia is ready to supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the next four months, as well as completely replace Ukrainian grain and supply all interested countries at affordable prices. The minister reminded that 150 million tons of grain have already been harvested in Russia this year, and the ministry estimates the export potential for the current season at more than 50 million tons.