UN reports 118 Palestinians killed by Israel in the West Bank | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The United Nations (UN) reported this Friday that some 118 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank territory, including East Jerusalem.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, “this week saw more violence in the occupied West Bank, raising fears of a possible resumption of unlawful targeted killings by Israeli security forces.” .

The entity stressed that of the 118 Palestinians who have been killed, there are 26 children and five women. Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed by settlers or settlement guards, while another minor was killed by a settler or by Israeli security forces.

On the other hand, it also reported that “four members of the Israeli security forces and a settlement guard have been killed by Palestinians in the West Bank.”

“Any homicide that results from the use of firearms or that is committed against persons who do not represent an imminent threat to life can constitute an extrajudicial execution, a flagrant violation of the right to life, and intentional homicide, under the Fourth Geneva Convention, applicable throughout the occupied Palestinian territory,” the UN recalled.

According to the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese, “for more than 55 years, the Israeli military occupation has prevented the implementation of the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, violating every component of this right and deliberately seeking to ‘de-Palestinian’ the occupied territories”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report