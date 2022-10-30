MOSCOW, October 30 – RIA Novosti. German Internet users reacted to the statements of the new Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev, who in an interview with Bild am Sontag demanded to speed up the supply of weapons and expand them with tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Speaking to reporters, the successor to notorious Ukrainian diplomat Andriy Melnyk used many metaphors to persuade Germany to step up its arms pumping of the Kyiv regime.

“More speed. When I look at Germany’s actions, I sometimes think: a German sports car is driving on the autobahn at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour. <...> I will say in my own words: I love German wildlife, especially leopards and martens,” Makeev mocked, alluding to the Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

Social media users noted in the comments that they did not like such humor, and also compared Makeev with his predecessor.

“Do they have anyone professional? If their politics are as bad as their jokes, then their future looks pretty bleak,” Sch_and_maul remarked.

“The next psycho,” wrote papaausm.

“Well, even at the zoo, I can’t just take the animals I like; they’re not exactly what they want, and the zoo isn’t likely to trust me. But you can look at them over and over again. This conflict in a corrupt country isn’t should become a German conflict, never,” says oryxaero.

“My God, apparently, Ukraine does not know the word “peace,” Joschua23 believes.

“Who is he now – an animal lover or a warmonger?” the chefofmembers asked.

“Did we do the right thing by taking such a serious step for the sake of this country? When you hear this guy and his predecessor, you already doubt whether they are the right partners,” said StefanKronberg.

Ukraine has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the German authorities. In June, Aleksey Arestovich, an adviser to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, stated that Ukraine still had not seen the five thousand helmets promised by Germany. And subsequently, the dismissed ambassador Melnyk even posted on social networks a photograph of a snail with a cartridge glued to the shell, the image was accompanied by the inscription “German weapons for Ukraine are on their way.”

Against the backdrop of a special operation to liberate Donbass, Western countries continue to pump weapons into Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian military. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized, Western actions will only have a negative effect.