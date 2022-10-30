Thousands of Britons took to the streets demanding reforms of the childcare system

MOSCOW, October 30 – RIA Novosti. More than 15,000 protesters took to the streets across the UK on Saturday to More than 15,000 protesters took to the streets across the UK on Saturday to demand reforms in childcare and maternity leave, the Evening Standard reported.

The newspaper notes that marches of the organization Pregnant Then Screwed (“ Pregnant and deceived” – ed.) under the name “Mom Marches” were held in London, Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham and other cities of the country. The posters, held by protesters in Halloween costumes, read: “The future won’t raise itself” and “Affordable child care now.”

According to the publication, in London, thousands of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square and moved towards the Palace of Westminster.

Earlier it was reported that in the UK there is a wave of strikes against the backdrop of record inflation in the country. Railroad employees, lawyers, airport employees, postmen and workers in other areas come out to protest.

In October, the British government, led by Liz Truss, faced a flurry of criticism over a new plan to support the economy and fears that the government would increase the size of the national debt to implement it. As a result, Truss, who was elected in September, was forced to resign after only 44 days in office. She was replaced in this post by Rishi Sunak, who was elected head of the ruling Conservative Party of Great Britain.