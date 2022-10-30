Death toll from storm Nalgae in the Philippines rises to 72 | News

The Philippine authorities indicated that the death toll from the passage of tropical storm Nalgae increased this Saturday to 72.

42 dead from tropical storm Nalgae in the Philippines

The emergency services of the Asian country indicated that at least 33 people were injured and another 14 are still missing.

According to the country’s National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, the death toll rose sharply overnight in provinces and cities in the southern archipelago that have been hardest hit by storm Nalgae.

Tropical Storm Nalgae slammed into Luzon, the main island of the Philippines, with winds of 95 kilometers per hour, an hour after making landfall on Catanduanes Island before dawn.

The Philippine meteorological agency said Nalgae could affect the capital Manila and nearby provinces over the weekend as it moves towards the main island of Luzon and heads into the South China Sea.

Faced with the possibility that the storm could affect the country’s capital, the director of civil defense, Rafaelito Alejandro, urged residents along the path of the storm to stay at home.

Tropical storm Nalgae made landfall just over a month after typhoon Noru passed through the country, which last September caused at least 12 deaths and around 14,000 evacuees.

About twenty tropical storms hit the Philippines each year.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



