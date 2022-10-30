Russian Navy repels drone attack on Sevastopol Bay | News

Report This Content

The authorities of the Russian port of Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula, reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack in the town’s bay on Saturday.

Russia arrests eight people for attack on the Crimean bridge

The governor of the city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, indicated that the Russian navy dealt with the alleged drone attack, preventing them from causing damage to the port’s infrastructure.

Razvozhayev assured that the drones used in the attack were shot down and that the situation is under control.

The local authority said that after the attack the port of Sevastopol was temporarily closed to ships and ferries.

The announcement of this new attack on Sevastopol comes at a time when Ukrainian forces are carrying out a counteroffensive to gain ground in the south of the country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



