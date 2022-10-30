North Korea fires two missiles into the East Sea | News

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the East Sea, the South Korean military reported, as a major military exercise in Seoul draws to a close.

South Korea and the US began joint military exercises

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Tongchon area in Kangwon province between 11:59 a.m. and 12:18 p.m. on Friday and that the missiles flew about 230 kilometers, at a maximum height of approximately 24 kilometers. , with top speeds of Mach 5.

The latest launch came as the South is set to wrap up its Hoguk exercise on Friday. Seoul and Washington are also preparing to hold major combined air exercises, called Vigilant Storm, next week.

Friday’s launches were carried out north of a “buffer zone” established under a 2018 inter-Korean military deal aimed at reducing cross-border tensions, a JCS official said, saying they did not represent a violation of it.

The Government of South Korea defined as “a provocation” the launch of the weapons that traveled about 230 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of 24 kilometers.

The last time North Korea had fired an SRBM was on October 14.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



