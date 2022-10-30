Russia implicates British military in Nord Stream attack | News

Report This Content

Specialists of the British Navy, who were training military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, participated in the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, denounced this Saturday in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“According to available information, representatives of the British Navy participated in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist act in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year to undermine the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” the ministry said in a statement. release.

As specified in the Russian Ministry of Defense, the preparation of the terrorist attack and the training of the Ukrainian army of the 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations was carried out under the direction of British specialists who were in the city of Ochakov, Nikolaev region. .

On September 26, the company Nord Stream 2, operator of the Russian gas pipeline of the same name, reported a gas leak caused by unknown causes in one of the two pipelines of the infrastructure near the Danish island of Bornholm.

It later emerged that the two lines of the parallel Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline had also been damaged.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service cataloged the explosions as terrorist attacks and on September 30 revealed the possession of evidence that pointed to the involvement of certain Western countries.

Nord Stream is a set of two gas pipelines that directly connect the Russian cities of Vyborg and Ust-Luga with Germany.

With a length of 1,224 kilometres, together they have a capacity to transport 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year (the entire EU consumes around 397 billion cubic meters of gas).

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



