Armenia ready to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan on Nagorno | News

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Saturday his willingness to sign a document on October 31 to extend the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh for another 10 or 15 years.

Armenian PM to meet leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan

The news comes when the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, respectively, with the Armenian prime minister, in the Russian city of Sochi, has been confirmed and where the parties plan to address the conflict between Yerevan and Baku.

The negotiations will be held at the initiative of the Russian side, the Kremlin said in a statement. The aim of the talks is to implement the agreements reached by the three countries in 2020 and 2021 in a bid to “strengthen stability and security” in the region.

���� ���� L'Arménie est prête à signer un traité de paix avec l'Azerbaïdjan ⚠

�� The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared that he is ready to accept and sign the declaration that will constitute the basis for his future traité de paix avec Bakou.

— Olivier (@Olivier10106081)

October 29, 2022

The last meeting between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinian took place in Sochi on November 26, 2021.

In this sense, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the post-Soviet military alliance led by Russia, advocated this Friday during an extraordinary summit for a political-diplomatic solution to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The leaders of the alliance, made up of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, expressed their firm conviction that “existing contradictions and disputes must be resolved by political and diplomatic means”, in accordance with the agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020 and 2021, mediated by Moscow.

In mid-September, violent armed clashes were reported on various sections of the Armenian-Azeri border, resulting in more than 200 deaths and hundreds of injuries on both sides.

In his exhortation, the Armenian prime minister stated: “I officially declare that I am ready to sign a document in Sochi so that the representation of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is carried out without conditions for 10, 15 or 20 years.”

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been strained since 1991, when the Armenian army illegally occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



