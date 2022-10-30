Russia withdraws from Ukraine grain export deal | News

Report This Content

The Russian government suspended this Saturday its participation in the agreement for the evacuation of wheat and other agricultural products from Ukrainian ports after the massive drone attack on its ships in the Sevastopol Bay (Crimea), reported the Ministry of Defense.

In a statement, the Russian Defense headquarters outlined the terrorist act carried out by the kyiv regime on October 29 with the participation of British experts against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships that participate in the security of the grain runner.

In the document made public this Saturday, Russia announces that its participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports has been suspended.

Hours before, they communicated from the Defense portfolio that the nine aerial drones and the seven unmanned maritime vehicles used by kyiv in the attack were destroyed.

Local authorities described the Ukrainian offensive as the largest launched against the city since the beginning of the Russian operation on Ukrainian territory last February to defend Russian-speaking populations from the siege of Ukrainian neo-Nazi groups and entities.

For his part, the spokesman for the Secretary General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, confirmed that the organization maintains contact with Russia after its decision to suspend participation in the pact.

“We have seen the messages from the Russian Federation about suspending its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative following the attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet. We are in contact with the Russian authorities on the matter,” he said.

Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement last July, under the auspices of the UN, and the mediation of Türkiye, to allow the export of more than 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain hitherto blocked in the Black Sea ports, with the aim to alleviate the growing global food crisis.

The initiative opened the way for food exports from three key Ukrainian Black Sea ports: Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. It is expected to export about five million metric tons per month and that this will help reduce high prices in international markets.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



